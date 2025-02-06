Roanoke Fire-EMS has cut the ribbon on a new training center located at the 9th Street Southeast in the industrial park now being turned into the Riverdale mixed-use development. The new center will also host advanced training classes for the city department and for others in the region.

The 1st class of 2025 now being trained will come out of the new center, which offer paramedic classes, incumbent training and a variety of regional and state courses required. Planet Fitness has also donated equipment for a workout room. Battalion Chief Rhett Fleitz will oversee the training center: