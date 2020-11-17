Illuminights delays opening, limits numbers

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke County, Virginia (November 17, 2020) – Due to the Governor’s Executive Order 67, and guidance from the Virginia Department of Health, Roanoke County’s signature holiday event, Illuminights, will operate at a limited capacity beginning Wednesday, November 25 through Saturday, January 2. Individuals who purchased tickets for November 20-24 will receive an email with instructions regarding their purchase.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, only advance tickets will be sold for the event (no walk-ups), with assigned arrival times. Group sales are available for 25 individuals or less. Tickets can be purchased in the following ways:

Online (preferred): Visit ExplorePark.org/Illuminights

Phone Purchase: Weekdays from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM by calling (540) 387-6078 ext. 0.

Tickets are $14 for adults (ages 15+) and $6 for children (ages 2-14). Save $2 off each individual admission on select Savings Days. Groups of 10 to 25 save an additional $1 off on Savings Days by phone only by calling (540) 387-6078, ext. 0.

To ensure the safety of our guests, staff and volunteers, visitors will be required to wear face coverings and social distancing measures will be in place while on the Walk of Lights trail. If you have registered for the event and experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home.

Explore your holiday spirit through a dazzling world of over 500,000 lights. Visitors will experience new displays, enhancements and family activities. Start your Christmas shopping early at the Artisan Market beginning Friday, November 20 at the Explore Park Visitor Center. The market features unique, hand crafted Christmas items from 50 local and regional artisans. Artisan Market Hours: November 20 – 24, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM and 11:00 AM – Close on Illuminights operating days.

Explore Park and Center in the Square have partnered with Kroger to offer a canned food drive at Illuminights. Donations can be made each night at the event. Gather around the campfire and enjoy a classic Christmas treat! Marshmallows and roasting sticks will be provided, compliments of the Town of Vinton.

All proceeds from the event go to support the valuable missions of Center in the Square and Explore Park. Illuminights is made possible through generous support from Carilion Children’s, Shields & Ginny Jarrett and many others. Major media support provided by WSLS-TV. Explore Park is located off the Blue Ridge Parkway at Milepost 115.