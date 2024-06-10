Identity of man killed in Roanoke officer-involved shooting revealed

| By

The suspect in the recent officer-involved shooting has been identified as 41-year-old Travis Martin, of Roanoke. The situation started when authorities responded to reports of a man shouting threats at police officers outside the Roanoke Police Department. The same man also made a 911 call threatening to kill all Roanoke Police officers. At the intersection of Hershberger Road and Ferncliff Avenue later in the day, the man struck a patrol car multiple times with a weapon and then advanced toward officers with the weapon leading police to shoot him at the intersection. The officers involved are on administrative leave.