Nonprofit seeks to build 4 miles of trails on Mill Mountain

Roanoke Parks Foundation is working on increasing the trails on Mill Mountain by 30-percent. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports these trails are economic drivers.

Trail lovers will be happy to hear Mill Mountain is getting new trails. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports 4 miles will be added and could be ready by the end of the year.