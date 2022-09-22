How to turn an idea into Virginia law; Rasoul hosts workshop

| By

Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul says turning a good idea into a Virginia law is rarely easy — and for most people, the process is almost always difficult to understand. That’s why he likes to host sessions each year to help citizens learn more about it. Rasoul says even as a delegate, it took him a while to fully understand how a proposal can eventually become Virginia law. So he likes to conduct a workshops called “You Write the Bill” which take interested citizens through the process, including writing legislation, lobbying plans and how bills make their way through the General Assembly. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

This year’s “You Write the Bill” session begins at 5:30 Thursday afternoon at the Gainsboro Library in Roanoke.