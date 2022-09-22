Feeding Southwest Virginia crafts new strategic plan

| By

The Feeding Southwest Virginia food bank in Salem is finding it more difficult to keep the warehouse stocked these days for the pantries it serves. So on Hunger Action Day it rolled out a new strategic plan still being formulated with community partners. Feeding Southwest Virginia CEO and President Pamela Irvine says it involves helping the people they serve break the cycle of food insecurity. The new strategic plan will include more community partners and looks to strengthen the lines of communication between agencies says Irvine. As part of the Hunger Action Day event, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints delivered 40-thousand pounds of food that arrived from Utah.