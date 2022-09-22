Hall to retire as Roanoke County Chief of Police

September 22, 2022 – Roanoke County Chief of Police Howard B. Hall today announced he will be retiring, effective January 1, 2023.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Chief of the Roanoke County Police Department for the past decade,” said Hall. “Everyone in our agency should be proud of the work that has been done and the accomplishments that have been achieved towards keeping our communities safe. I am confident that the leadership within the department will carry on this proud tradition as we move towards the future.”

Hall has worked in law enforcement for nearly 40 years, serving 26 in Baltimore County, MD prior to coming to Roanoke County. He was sworn in as the Roanoke County Police Chief in August 2012 and led a nationally accredited agency of 140 sworn and 16 civilian personnel. In his time with Roanoke County, Hall is credited with development of an officer wellness program; construction of the Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy; incorporation of a data-driven approach to crime and traffic safety; officer training for response to individuals in mental health crises; and working alongside the school system to increase safety measures.