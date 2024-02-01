House fire on Starkey Road this morning

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2024, to the 5600 block of Starkey Road, in the Clearbrook area, for the report of a residential structure fire. The first arriving units were Fire Marshal 4 and Medic 7 who found smoke showing from the side of a two-story house and marked it a working fire. The house was occupied by one adult and a cat at the time of the fire. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. The adult occupant was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the cat was found deceased. The resident of the home will be displaced. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.