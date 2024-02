Newest AED at Mill Mountain Star can help save lives

The newest edition to the growing number of Automated External Defibrillators – AED’s – in Roanoke City public spaces was unveiled this morning at the Mill Mountain Star. The Mill Mountain “De-Fib” will be installed outside the restroom shelter near the star. There are other new AED’s in Wasena, Smith, and Elmwood Parks, and at River’s Edge North. Richard Shok owns the AED Team company that distributes these user-friendly devices, which can help revive someone in cardiac arrest: