Delta Dental makes big award to safety-net clinics

The Roanoke-based Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation has just announced its latest donation targeted for 10 non-profit clinics statewide that provide free or low-cost oral healthcare. Four local agencies that will share part of the $622,000 grant took part in a “big check” ceremony today at Bradley Free Clinic. New Horizons Healthcare is one of the other local grant recipients; besides New Horizons and the Bradley Clinic, the Rescue Mission of Roanoke and CHIP will also receive grant funding from Delta Dental. VCU dental students who now do a residency at Bradley Free Clinic will now spend time at these other locations, due in part to the new funding. New Horizons Healthcare CEO Jonathan Stewart on their goal: