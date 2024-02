RoCo police investigate double fatal shooting

(February 1, 2024) At approximately 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Roanoke County Police responded to the 2800 block of Laurel Glen Rd. following multiple 911 calls about a possible domestic situation involving Anthony P. Sweeney, Jr., 57, and Nikki Sweeney, 53, both residents of Roanoke County. Officers forced entry into the residence and located both parties deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. There is no danger to the public and the case remains under investigation.