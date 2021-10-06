House fire in Bonsack area this morning

Roanoke County, VA—October 6, 2021) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 10:26a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 to the 3800block of Carson Road, in the Bonsack area, for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews from Botetourt County Station 7found smoke showing from the rear of a two-story, single family home and marked it a working fire. The home was occupied by one adult at the time of the fire. He was able to escape unharmed. One cat was rescued from the home. The fire was brought under control in about 20minutes.There were no injuries. The family of three adults will be displaced and The American Red Cross is assisting the family. We appreciate the assistance of both Botetourt County and the City of Roanoke on this fire. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate. With this being Fire Prevention Week, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue would like to remind everyone of the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home.