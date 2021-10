Domestic Violence Awareness includes “A Walk in their Shoes”

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and one local social agency that has been addressing that issue for 45 years wants to shine the spotlight on it once again. The story from WFIR intern reporter Caroline Moore:

NOTE: due to an inclement weather forecast for Friday the Walk in Their Shoes has been moved indoors to the Straight Street Ministry on Luck Avenue, from noon-2pm.