Early morning shooting in Southeast Roanoke

(from Roanoke PD) On October 7, 2021 at approximately 12:15 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Morehead Avenue SE. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.