House fire causes partial closure of Bent Mountain Road

(from RoCo Fire and Rescue) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 8:38 a.m. on Friday, April 1, to the 8500 block of Bent Mountain Road, in the Back Creek area, for the report of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival Units from Station 11 (Back Creek) found a one story home with heavy fire and smoke showing from the garage and the rear of the structure. The home was occupied by two adults at the time of the fire. The occupants were able to evacuate. Both were treated on scene but did not require transport to the hospital. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes. The occupants of the home will be displaced.

The fire caused significant damage to the home. A rural water supply operation using tanker trucks and drop tanks was in use for this fire due to the lack of hydrants in that area of the county. The water supply operation is what necessitated the partial closure of Bent Mountain Road. We appreciate the assistance of The Roanoke County Police Department for providing traffic control. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.

Photos: Roanoke County Fire & Rescue