Hooker makes second term run official

Martha Hooker says she is energized and ready to run for a second term on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, as reported here recently. The former long-time Planning Commission member applauds recent investment and job creation but she wants to see the county benefit more from the Virginia Tech-Carilion campus in the city. To date no other candidates for the Catawba district has stepped forward. Hooker made her formal announcement yesterday:

