The road to heroin could start with “Juuling”

Governor Northam is expected to sign a bill raising the age limit to 21 for purchasing tobacco or vaping products – another weapon perhaps in the fight against opioid addiction. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has more:

2-26 Juul-Heroin Wrap#2-WEB

Complete schedule of public Community Conversations – all at 7pm:

Hidden Valley High School – March 5

William Byrd High School – March 11

Glenvar High School – March 12

Northside High School – March 25