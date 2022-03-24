Homeless advocate: Eliminating homeless tents easier said than done

The leader of a ministry that helps many area homeless people says while it would be nice if all those tents could disappear and their occupants find permanent housing, actually seeing it happen is not as easy as it might sound. Dawn Sandoval with Least of These Ministry says many people living in tents suffer from mental illness, substance abuse or both — often have trouble fitting in with the rest of society. She spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:

