Hokies fall at Wake Forest

(from Hokiesports.com) WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – An inability to convert in the red zone, three turnovers, and 10 penalties hurt No. 19 Virginia Tech on Saturday, and the Hokies fell 23-16 to Wake Forest in an ACC game at Truist Field. With the loss, the Hokies fell to 3-2 overall on the season, 3-2 in ACC play. Wake Forest won its third consecutive game, moving to 3-2 overall, 2-2 in league play.
“It’s obviously my responsibility to get our team out there playing well,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “We made uncharacteristic mistakes. I don’t remember the last time we had that many penalties. We turned the football over. We were poor in the red zone. We weren’t very good on third down. Just disappointed. We should have done a better job.”