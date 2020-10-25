Hokies fall at Wake Forest

(from Hokiesports.com) WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – An inability to convert in the red zone, three turnovers, and 10 penalties hurt No. 19 Virginia Tech on Saturday, and the Hokies fell 23-16 to Wake Forest in an ACC game at Truist Field. With the loss, the Hokies fell to 3-2 overall on the season, 3-2 in ACC play. Wake Forest won its third consecutive game, moving to 3-2 overall, 2-2 in league play.