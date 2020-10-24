Early morning shooting incident in NW Roanoke

(from Roanoke PD) On Saturday October 24 at about 4:25 am, Roanoke Police were notified than an adult male has arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with a gun shot wound. Roanoke Officers responded and spoke with the male who advised he was traveling and pulled over in the area of 14th Street and Moorman Road NW and was standing outside his vehicle when an unknown vehicle drove by and he was shot. The male appeared to have non-life threatening wounds.

Additional Officers responded to the area and were unable to locate a crime scene. Details on this incident are limited at this time. No arrests have been made regarding this investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.