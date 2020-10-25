Floyd County fatal crash under investigation

FLOYD, Va. – Virginia State Police Senior Trooper A.G. Mackian is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday (Oct 25) at 2:18 a.m. on Route 221, four tenths of a mile north of Route 761 in Floyd County. A 1998 Ford Mustang was traveling south on Route 221, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree; ejecting the driver. The driver was identified as Katerina Renee Higgins, 18, of Willis, Va. Ms. Higgins was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation