High Wind Watch takes effect Thursday evening

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for a wide-ranging area that includes the Roanoke region. It is mainly for higher elevations along and near the Blue Ridge, where winds could gust up to 60 miles per hour. The watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

From the National Weather Service: .HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING… The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a High Wind Watch, which is in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * Locations…Mountains and foothills of southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina. * Hazards…Very strong to damaging wind. * Winds…Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Timing…Starting Thursday night and continuing into Saturday morning. * Impacts…Numerous downed trees and power outages likely. Minor structural damage possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph…or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.