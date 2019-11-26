High Wind Watch: Power and travel may be impacted

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for the Roanoke Valley and surrounding counties. Forecasters say strong winds will move in tomorrow afternoon and continue into Thanksgiving. The weather service says winds could blow down trees and power lines, and widespread power outages are possible. Driving may also be difficult in places, especially for high-profile vehicles.

HIGH WIND WATCH:

Areas Affected: Alleghany; Amherst; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Grayson; Montgomery; Patrick; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Wythe

NWS Blacksburg (Southwest Virginia)

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.