Local Chambers urge consumers to “Shop Small” on Saturday

Local Chambers of Commerce want holiday consumers to “Shop Small” this Saturday – in the aftermath of Black Friday. The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce held a “Shop Small” information session on the sidewalk outside its South Jefferson Street headquarters earlier today. Consider smaller local stores says Angie Chewning with the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce, who took part in the event:

