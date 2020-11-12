High water closes streets; crews rescue driver from stranded SUV

High water has led to the closures or several Roanoke City streets — and at least one water rescue. Roanoke Fire-EMS reports crews were dispatched this morning to Bennington Drive in the southeast city where an SUV had become disabled in high water.

From Roanoke Fire-EMS: At 10:00am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to a #SwiftWaterRescue in the 2100 block of Bennington St SE. One occupant was rescued from the vehicle and was evaluated by EMS on scene. Barricades are in place for a reason please do not drive around them.

Roanoke City reports the following streets are closed:

Wise & Indian Village

13th NE & Mason Mill

13th & Varnell

Wiley & Franklin

Wiley & Crystal Spring (water keeps rising through the morning)

Deyerle & Cravens Creek

Cravens Creek & Crestmoor