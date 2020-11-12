State of Roanoke County address highlights future needs

| By

The State of the County in Roanoke County was different today – no Chamber breakfast with hundreds of attendees, but a virtual presentation by Board of Supervisors chairman David Radford. While highlighting local business growth and grants that will help market the county, Radford also said there is work to be done. A survey last year showed about 30 percent of the county was “underserved” or un-served when it came to high-speed internet access. A recent $900,000 state grant will help expand broadband in several parts of the county. Transportation projects like adding a third lane on I-81 through the Roanoke Valley and upcoming road upgrades in the Tanglewood Mall-Electric Road corridor were highlights; Radford also saluted the County school system for adapting to the pandemic.

11-12 Radford#1-WEB