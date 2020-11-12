UPDATE: 81 northbound woes continue in Rockbridge County

| By

UPDATE: Crews continue cleanup from tractor trailer crash at MM190. Right shoulder temporarily open to clear queued traffic. Northbound drivers using exit 180 to Route 11 as a detour. Expect major delays.

PREVIOUS: STAUNTON – Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 are closed in Rockingham County due to bridge damage from a vehicle strike near mile marker 249. The damage was reported about 4:30 a.m. at the Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) bridge over I-81. Route 720 is also closed in the area of the bridge over the interstate.

Northbound I-81 traffic is being detoured at exit 247B (Route 33 West/Harrisonburg). Detoured drivers will follow Route 33 (Market Street) west, Mason Street north, and then Route 11 (North Main Street/Lee Highway) north to return to I-81. Motorists should expect major traffic delays in the Harrisonburg area.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is inspecting the bridge and will make any needed repairs. There is no estimate for reopening northbound I-81.

