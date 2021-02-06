Here we go again: Winter Storm Warning in effect

| By

FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST SUNDAY…

WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches…locally 6 inches.

WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.

WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to noon EST Sunday.

IMPACTS…Untreated roads and highways will become snow covered and hazardous. Some secondary roads, especially in mountainous areas could become impassible late tonight and Sunday morning.

A vigorous upper-level disturbance will track along the Gulf Coast and into the Southeast U.S. tonight moving northeast along the South and North Carolina coast lines Sunday and then to off the Mid-Atlantic coast by Sunday night. This will result in a period of moderate to heavy snow Saturday night and early Sunday. The heaviest snow will track from the high country of western North Carolina along the Blue Ridge and into central Virginia, or roughly from Boone to Blacksburg to Lexington. Snow amounts of 4-6 inches are expected in these areas and locations to the west with generally 1-3 inches east of this line. The snow is likely to begin as rain across areas of the Piedmont east of a Martinsville to Lynchburg line and some sleet is also possible in these areas as well, which will reduce the snow amounts to less than 3 inches.