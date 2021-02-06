Two dead, two others wounded in restaurant shootout

| By

NEWS RELEASE: MARTINSVILLE, Va. – At the request of City of Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating a series of shootings that occurred at a restaurant in the 700 block of East Church Street in Martinsville.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday (Feb. 5), an argument began in the bar area of the El Norteno Restaurant between several patrons. The argument developed quickly into an altercation and resulted in a 23-year-old male and a 33-year-old male, both of Martinsville, Va., being shot. The two men died at the scene.

A third man fled the restaurant on foot, but was pursued by two armed male subjects. When the three of them reached the parking lot outside the restaurant, the two male subjects began shooting at the man. The gunfire from this shooting was overheard by a Martinsville Police Officer on patrol nearby in his vehicle.

The Martinsville Police Officer immediately responded to the shooting and approached the men on foot as they were firing at the third male. The officer fired at the two armed men and struck one of them. The two shooters then retreated into the restaurant. The third male in the parking lot was not injured during either shooting.

Additional law enforcement personnel from Martinsville Police, Virginia State Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, immediately responded to the scene to make entry into and to secure the restaurant. Law enforcement did this as quickly and safely as possible in order to rescue approximately a dozen patrons and 20 restaurant employees trapped inside with the two shooters. No additional shots were fired inside the restaurant as police responded to the scene, made entry, and safely evacuated the remaining patrons and employees.

Inside the restaurant, law enforcement located the two deceased men from the initial shooting and one wounded male. An additional wounded male found nearby. Both wounded men were transported to the hospital and are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The remains of the two deceased were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy. Their identities are being withheld until all next of kin have been notified.

The shooting that occurred at nearby gas station shortly after the restaurant shooting is being investigated by the Martinsville Police Department.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the course of the incident.

The investigation into the shootings remain ongoing at this time. Charges are pending.