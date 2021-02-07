Sunday Morning VDOT Snow Update

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) mobilized crews and contractors last night to begin plowing and treating roads.

This morning, road conditions range from minor to moderate, which means many roads have isolated slicks spots while others are snow covered.

Roads in the New River Valley, around Hillsville and in the mountainous areas have seen more snow accumulation. Conditions may change as the storm continues to pass through the region.

As long as the snow continues to fall, VDOT crews and contractors will continue to focus their efforts on roads that carry the most traffic and are making repeated passes over the interstates (I-77, I-81 and I-581) and primary roads (those numbered 1-599).

Drivers should consider postponing travel until later today to give snowplow drivers more time to treat roads. Today’s warmer temperatures are expected to help improve road conditions, but refreeze tonight is a concern.