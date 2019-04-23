Help wanted: “Treetop Quest” guides at Explore Park

News release: The new Treetop Quest aerial adventure attraction opens at Explore Park on July 1, and Roanoke County is hiring dozens of new “aerial adventure guides” to make it happen. These positions will help facilitate course operation and ensure participant safety as guests soar through the trees on zip-lines, traverse cargo nets, balance on tightropes and encounter other challenging obstacles.

Multiple part-time positions are now available with pay ranging from $12 to $14 per hour. Even if you have no prior challenge course experience, we’ll show you the ropes! The course will operate daily from July 1 to August 12 and weekends only throughout the fall. A full-time program supervisor for Explore Park’s outdoor recreation amenities will also be hired within the coming weeks.

With safety at the forefront, Treetop Quest at Explore Park will use a continuous belay system, providing a cutting-edge experience for both participants and course guides alike. This equipment makes it impossible for guests to detach while traveling throughout the course, while allowing for children as young as age four to enjoy the attraction.