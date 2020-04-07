Helicopter, armored vehicle help find, capture assault, abduction suspect

NEWS RELEASE: Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Roanoke County Police responded to a call in the 8500 block of Blacksburg Rd. involving a male beating a female, and forcing her into an SUV. Officers were notified that the male in the SUV was shooting at other vehicle’s tires while driving. The SUV traveled to a residence in the 9200 block of Newport Rd where the female was able to get out of the vehicle. The SUV then proceeded to drive up and down the road and as officers got closer to the vehicle, the male drove up Brush Rd. which is mountainous terrain. Montgomery County and Virginia State Police also assisted. Roanoke County requested the VSP to use their helicopter and Roanoke County SWAT was notified. The VSP helicopter was able to locate the SUV on Brush Rd and SWAT used their armored vehicle and approached. SWAT bumped the SUV and after a short time, the male complied with officer’s commands and surrendered without further incident. He was taken into custody about 2:00 p.m.
The suspect is 32-year old Derek Besase. He was taken to the Roanoke County Jail. [There is no word yet on the specific charges.]
[We] do not yet know the condition of the female but she was not transported to the hospital and was speaking with officers at the scene.