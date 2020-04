Med. school students having success in collecting PPE’s, donations

| By

As the coronavirus continues to spread, Governor Northam has been stressing the need for more PPE’s. One local medical school has created a task force to help alleviate some of that need. WFIR intern reporter Rachel Meell has the story:

4-7 Student PPE Drive Wrap

See swva.covidresponse on Instagram, swva-covidresponse on Venmo or e-mail swva.covidresponse@gmail.com to make a monetary donation, or inquire about donating PPE’s.