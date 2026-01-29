Hanover County received a letter on Thursday, Jan. 22, from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirming its intent to purchase privately owned property off Lakeridge Parkway for use as a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing facility. The letter from DHS was the first direct communication the County received from the federal government regarding this proposal.

Prior to receiving the letter, rumors circulated online and residents raised questions during the Board of Supervisors’ Jan. 14 meeting. County staff attempted to obtain information from DHS and the property owner but were unsuccessful. While the letter identifies the property as a processing facility, no other details about its use or timeline have been provided.

Hanover County did not request that DHS select this property, was not involved in the selection process and was not consulted by the federal government prior to being notified. Hanover also was not consulted regarding whether the purchase would be consistent with the County’s land use policies or Comprehensive Plan, or regarding its potential impact on residents and businesses.

Additionally, the County has had no role in negotiations between the private property owner and the U.S Government and does not have authority to intervene in those discussions.

The site is located within the Lewistown Commerce Center Community Development Authority, a well-planned area intended for commercial and industrial use. While federal operations are exempt from local zoning regulations, Hanover County has concerns about whether this location is appropriate given its proximity to retail businesses, hotels, restaurants and several residential neighborhoods, including a historic district. The site is also adjacent to County-owned land intended for future public use.

“A DHS facility at this property on Lakeridge Parkway is not consistent with the established land use for this business, residential and commerce area,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Sean M. Davis.

The Board has directed the County Attorney and staff to evaluate potential impacts of the proposed facility and provide a detailed summary to DHS outlining Hanover’s land use policies and other identified concerns. The County’s formal response to DHS is due in mid-February.

A facility of this nature will change the character of the area, place unplanned demands on County services, including public safety, as well as reduce County tax revenues by no less than $1 million annually. However, future revenue losses are likely to be significantly higher. These lost revenues would normally go to support vital and essential services that the County delivers to our citizens.

“While the County has no role in federal immigration policy, we are responsible for land use, budget decisions and ensuring transparency and public engagement on matters within the Board’s authority,” Davis said. “Based on what we know today, this property is not the right location for this type of operation. Had the federal government contacted us earlier, we could have shared important information about potential impacts.”

The Board encourages DHS to consider alternative locations and to work with Hanover or the local government in any future site selection to ensure that operations align with community planning processes. The Board has also requested support from U.S. senators and representatives to help identify a more suitable location and to address concerns about this proposal. Hanover’s County Attorney will further evaluate the County’s legal options.

The County recognizes the strong community interest surrounding this issue and appreciates residents’ continued engagement. This proposal and the subsequent process are not consistent with how land use decisions with potentially significant impacts on the community are typically handled for Hanover residents. The lack of early communication from the federal government has created understandable concern and misunderstandings.

“We appreciate how engaged and informed our residents continue to be,” Davis said. “While many recognize the Board’s limitations on this matter, we will continue to provide updates as accurate information becomes available.”

The County’s response to DHS and correspondence with federal representatives will be posted once available.