H&C Coffee sign is again pouring; future delays should be shorter

| By

The iconic H&C Coffee sign is once again pouring coffee in downtown Roanoke. And Center in the Square, which owns the sign, says from now on, any time the animation stops, the delay in getting it to move again shouldn’t take quite so long. Officials say company that services it now has backup devices in hand that operate the animation. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

03-30 HandC Sign Wrap2-WEB