Some Roanoke storm drains getting a makeover

Over the next few weeks you may notice that some of the storm drains in Roanoke City will look much better – that’s because the Roanoke Arts Commission chose five artists to decorate six of those storm drains. Kim Bratic and her two older children are painting a composition called “Squidding Me” on a drain outside the Williamson Road Library. All of the storm drains will be painted by Earth Day on April 22; each artist received $400 from the city. Bratic submitted a design – but one from her 8-year-old son Alecks was chosen instead for the Williamson Road project.

