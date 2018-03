Unleashed dog attacks two in downtown Roanoke; bystander shoots it

An unleashed dog attacked two people today on Campbell Avenue in downtown Roanoke. Witnesses say a bystander who saw the attacks shot the dog, which at one point clamped onto one victim’s arm for several minutes and would not let go, despite citizen efforts that include mace, a cane, dust mop and hammer. A man and woman were taken for hospital treatment – we have no word yet on the severity of their injuries. The dog is dead.