Gun law measures advance further in General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democratic-led House committee voted Friday for several pieces of gun legislation that a Republican majority has blocked for years. Those bills include limiting handgun purchases to once a month; universal background checks on gun purchases; allowing localities to ban guns in public buildings, parks and other areas; and a red flag bill that would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from anyone deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others. “Our action today is for the families who have lost loved ones as a result of gun violence,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said. Opponents say the measures will restrict 2nd Amendment rights.

The measures will go to the full House for a vote, likely next week, before going to the Senate, which has already passed some gun-control bills of its own.