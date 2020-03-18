Griffith backs federal aid for unemployed, is unsure about broader payments

9th District Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith says he favors federal assistance to those losing their jobs over coronavirus impacts — like people working in restaurants and retail businesses that have closed for now. But Griffith voices concerns over much broader proposals like President Trump’s call to send federal checks to almost all Americans as quickly as possible:

03-18 Griffith Bite1-WEB

Griffith spoke live this morning on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. While coronavirus dominated the conversation, it also dealt with other matters that include Major League Baseball plans to close many minor league teams — and Griffith’s own re-election plans. Here is the full conversation:

03-18 Morgan Griffith Live-WEB