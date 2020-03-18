Blood supplies lessen in coronavirus era but the need does not

| By

The American Red Cross says coronavirus fears are leading to a significant drop in blood donations — and that has potentially serious consequences for area blood supplies. As a result, the Roanoke and New River Valley Chapter is conducting a series of area blood drives over the next eight days. And you can always schedule an appointment to give at its downtown Roanoke center. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full information from the American Red Cross Roanoke and New River Valley Chapter.