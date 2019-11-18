Grandin Village bank robbery leads to higher security at four Roanoke schools

| By

Four Roanoke City schools went into “hold and secure” measures in the immediate aftermath of a bank robbery today in the heart of Grandin Village. The holdup was reported around 1:15 at the Pinnacle Bank near the Roanoke Coop market on Grandin Road. In response, Virginia Heights Elementary, Wasena Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Middle School, and Patrick Henry High School took precautionary procedures to keep anyone from entering or leaving those schools. The”hold and secure” has since been released, and students are now able to head home.

Check back for future updates.