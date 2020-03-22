Governor to announce possible school closure extension on Monday

As of today there are now 219 confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Virginia. 6 in the southwestern region. That was the word this morning as Governor Ralph Northam and members of his administration provided an update on Virginia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Northam also said there may be an extension on the school closure date. As for a general public lock down, the Governor says state health officials and his office are assessing the Coronavirus spread in Virginia, to see if that type of order – as in some other states or cities – may be warranted. (Hear the Governor’s update Monday morning live on WFIR at 11am)

