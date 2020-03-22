Northam to Virginians: Coronavirus crisis likely to last months

Governor Northam is warning Virginians that the coronavirus crisis is likely to last for months. It comes as the number of confirmed cases jumped by 44% in one day. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the latest:

The governor said confirmed cases statewide rose by 67 in the last 24 hour period, now up to 219. He issued another plea for Virginia residents to stay inside and practice social distancing to slow the disease’s spread – and be ready to do it for the long haul:

Three people have now died from COVID-19 in Virginia. Northam did not order any mandated work from home policies or curfews, as has been done in some other states. He did say he will provide an update Monday on whether – and more likely how long – to extend school closures.