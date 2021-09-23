Governor says all school divisions now open for in-person learning

Governor Ralph Northam today announced that as of this week, all of Virginia’s 132 school divisions are now open for full-time, in-person learning. The announcement comes as First Lady Pamela Northam concludes her annual Back to School Tour, during which she has visited 28 schools, 26 school divisions, and all eight superintendent regions. The Northam administration has prioritized safe in-person instruction for the Commonwealth’s 1.2 million public school students.

“Students learn best when they are in their classroom, and I am proud that all of Virginia’s school divisions are now providing safe, in-person instruction” said Governor Northam. “The Commonwealth’s teachers and families have worked hard to adjust to virtual and hybrid learning during the pandemic—because of their continued work, Virginia’s children are now safely back in school.”