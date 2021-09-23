Asking for help to “Defend the Frontlines” in the COVID era

| By

Local health care providers and Fire-EMS agencies are asking for the public’s help to “Defend the Frontlines” – in part by seeking the appropriate level of medical care so emergency departments already strained due to COVID-19 are not overwhelmed. Carilion Clinic, LewisGale Medical Center, the Department of Health and an alliance of regional EMS teams convened at the Berglund Center this morning, asking for the public’s help. The Chief Medical Officer for Carilion Clinic, Dr. Patrice Weiss, also said today that more people need to be vaccinated: