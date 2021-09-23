Roanoke College President to retire in 2022

| By

Sept. 23, 2021 – Michael C. Maxey, 11th president of Roanoke College, today announced that he will retire at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. Maxey has served as president since 2007, after holding several leadership roles at Roanoke College, beginning in 1985. His nearly four decades of service is the longest of any Roanoke College president. The College will work to identify and hire his replacement by July 31, 2022.

“Having served Roanoke College through four decades, the decision has been most difficult, but it is right for Terri [Maxey] and me, and for Roanoke College.” Maxey shared today with the College community. “I am convinced that the close of this academic year is an optimal moment to retire. … I will always treasure the opportunity to have served Roanoke College as President. Throughout my time in office, the support and effort of thousands of Maroons made the work satisfying and productive.”

“We accomplished a great deal together,” he said. “I appreciated standing on the shoulders of giants before our time who allowed us to achieve at a high level. I am immensely proud to be associated with our community which centers on providing outstanding and life-changing experiences for students.”

The Board of Trustees will begin the search for Maxey’s successor immediately and will name a search committee to identify and recommend candidates. Details about the search process, the search committee — which will include members of the College community — and the search timeline will be communicated throughout the process.