Shooting in Southeast Roanoke this afternoon

(From Roanoke PD) On September 23 at approximately 1:15 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Pechin Avenue SE. Responding officers located an adult male in the area with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers located the suspect on scene and transported him to the Roanoke Police Department for an interview with detectives. No charges have been placed at this time.

Preliminary investigation indicates this is an isolated incident between the two men. Further details are limited at this time. There is no ongoing threat to the community.