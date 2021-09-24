8-year-old boy in hospital after being hit by car

The Virginia State Police is investigating a Hit and Run Crash involving a juvenile. The 8-year old male was exiting a Henry County School Bus when he was struck by a white Toyota pick-up truck. The crash occurred in the 8000 block of Route 57 at 3:23 p.m.

The 8-year old has been flown to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

The white Toyota pick-up fled the scene and will have damage to the headlights. Investigators are downloading video from the bus to help identify the Toyota. Little other information is known at this time.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Crash Reconstruction Team are assisting with the crash.