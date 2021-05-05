GOP convention likely to be far more wide open than usual

More than 50,000 Republican convention delegates will make the party’s choices for statewide races on Saturday, and there are indications that the nominating races are far more open than normal in convention settings. For starters, there are the 39 separate locations, and the number of delegates is far greater than normal. Also making things more open: the ranked choice ballots that give delegates a chance to select their second favorites and down the line from there. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: