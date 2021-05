VDH pivots to more targeted vaccine clinics

The Virginia Department of Health has said recently that smaller, more targeted vaccine clinics will soon be predominant and this morning they demonstrated that “pivot” at the Blue Ridge Independent Living Center on Williamson Road, where Sheila Adair received the Moderna vaccine. Adair said several health issues including severe arthritis makes attending a mass clinic like those held at the Berglund Center – and standing in long lines – physically impossible for her.